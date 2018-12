ICYMI: The week in TV for Dec. 2-8

Ken Berry, star of "Mayberry, RFD" and "Mama's Family," dies at 85

"Mayberry, RFD" and "Mama's Family" actor Ken Berry died at 85, his ex-wife, Jackie Joseph-Lawrence, announced on Facebook on Dec. 1. "With very deep sorrow, I must inform friends of Ken Berry that he died a short time ago," she wrote.

