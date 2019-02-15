ICYMI: The week in TV for Feb. 10-16

"The Big Bang Theory" cast performs final "epic" flash mob

Kaley Cuoco took to Instagram on Feb. 13 to share a slideshow of videos of herself and her "The Big Bang Theory" castmates and crew members doing an epic choreographed dance to the Backstreet Boys' "Larger Than Life" in front of the live studio audience on the set of the hit CBS sitcom. "Ok 🎶 here it is! I give you (from many different angles!) our FINAL @bigbangtheory_cbs epic flash mob! Our cast and crew surprised the writers, producers, and audience last night dancing to @backstreetboys Larger than Life (a song that thanks the fans) thank you @bricuoco @mandykorpinen @elizabethpetrin for choreographing this epic dance and for my crew who rehearsed for months and listened to me yap on and on about this endlessly! it was worth it!💃🏼 enjoy!!! #thefinalseason (PS @sanctionedjohnnygalecki hurt his ankle but he was cheering us on from the sides!)," she wrote in the caption.

