Hilary Duff's son does her makeup, plus more news

Hilary Duff lets her 8-year-old son do her makeup

Hilary Duff has a new glam team in place! The "Younger" actress took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, April 8, with her son, Luca, who gave his mom a makeover. "I'm getting my makeup done by an eight year old," the 32-year-old said. Luca, whose father is Duff's ex-husband Mike Comrie, applied eyeshadow and lipstick on his mom, who documented the process. "My makeup for the day. It's subtle. It's unique," she explained, once Luca was done. "I've never done makeup like this before. I like it." Luca is just one celebrity kid making over their parents during self-quarantine; Mark Wahlberg let his daughter, Grace, do his makeup and nails while isolating.

