Duchess Kate debuts baby bump and more ICYMI news

Baby bump debut

Talk about a "bump" in the news. More than a month after it was announced that she was expecting, Duchess Kate debuted her baby bump on Oct. 10. Kate, wearing a light blue lace Temperley dress, showed off her belly as she supported World Mental Health Day at an event at Buckingham Palace. Prince William and Kate have not announced their third child's due date, but most speculate that it is in March or April 2018. Stephen Fry, president of mental health charity Mind, said, "I do understand she's been having this problem more severely than many pregnant mothers and so we're very grateful [she's here]."

