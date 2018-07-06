Anthony Bourdain's will isn't an accurate reflection of his worth, plus more news

Anthony Bourdain created a trust apart from his will

Anthony Bourdain's will suggests that he only had $1.2 million in assets upon his recent passing, despite estimates that the famed culinary-adventure host was worth up to $16 million. TMZ was able to shed light on the confusion after obtaining a copy of the legal document and uncovering that the "Parts Unknown" star also created a separate trust with an undisclosed amount of money. The will itself lists Anthony's ex wife, Ottavia Busia-Bourdain, as the trustee, while most of the assets are set to go to their 11-year-old daughter, Ariane. As stated in the will, he left behind $500,000 in royalties, $425,000 in cash savings, $250,000 in property, and $35,000 in a brokerage fund. But, the amount contained in the trust remains unknown. Anthony was in a relationship with Asia Argento, an Italian actress, at the time of his suicide. On June 8, the 61-year-old was found dead in his hotel room in France.

RELATED: 2000s pop stars who are parents now