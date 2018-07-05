Victoria and David Beckham can't shake rift rumors on their anniversary, plus more news

The Beckhams can't seem to avoid split rumors on their 19th anniversary

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham celebrated their 19-year wedding anniversary in Paris together on Wednesday, July 4. But even their sweet social media posts from the meal they shared did little to quell interest in the status of their marriage, which was recently hit with rumors that a split is imminent. Though the rumors have been denied, the Daily Mail jumped on photos from one day before the couple's anniversary that showed the two at their daughter, Harper's school for "sports day." Invoking the expertise of multiple body language experts, the Mail broke down ways in which Victoria was allegedly being given the cold shoulder by her husband. "These PDAs seem to be one-sided with David apparently sitting with an impassive-looking back view, while Victoria binds her arms around him lovingly, staring up into his face as though trying to get his attention," body language expert Judi James is quoted as saying. A second expert, however, suggested that a combination of factors including the heat that day likely made David and Victoria's body language difficult to interpret correctly. Whatever was going on between them, if anything, seemed to have been put behind the two by Wednesday, when they each shared photos from a special dinner date in Paris. "19 years!!! X I love you so much x," Victoria captioned one shot. David followed suit, posting, "19 years wow… This time 19 years ago I was dressed from head to toe in purple… Happy anniversary to the most amazing wife & mummy… Love you x." Later, on Instagram Stories, Victoria gave followers a glimpse at the kind of wine a gal with 14 engagement rings sips on special occasions with her man. The couple apparently rang in their 19th year as husband and wife with a 1990 Chateau Lafite Rothschild, which retails for about $2,000. A rep for the couple recently slammed the split rumors as a "crock of s---," saying "there is no statement due, no divorce," and "this is all very bizarre and an embarrassing waste of time."

