CMA Awards nominees' best recent style moments

It's almost time for the CMA Awards! The trophies will be handed out to country music's best singers and musicians on Nov. 14, 2018, and in honor of the big night, we're taking a look at the nominees' best recent style moments! First up, Kelsea Ballerini! The country crooner has been hitting it out of the park with her style choices lately. Case in point: this incredible Nicolas Jebran minidress that she rocked at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Oct. 9. The yellow and black long-sleeved design featured an asymmetrical belt detail that added a fun splash of zebra print to the mix, and she paired it perfectly with those black strappy heels. Keep reading to see more CMA Award nominees' best recent style moments...

