Fashion hits and misses from celebs born in April

Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the stars who are celebrating birthdays in April and looking back on their biggest fashion hits and craziest misses! First up is Lizzo, who celebrates her birthday on April 27. The singer has served up looks that are anything but boring, but some have been much better than others. Case in point? This funky fumble at the BET Awards in June 2019. Lizzo arrived in a House of Holland minidress that bizarrely featured a print that looked like wood then kept the wooden theme going with a stump-like hat and matching booties. Next up? Our favorite look ever from the music star, plus more hits and misses from celebs born in April...

RELATED: Fashion hits and misses for March 2020