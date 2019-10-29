Cailtyn Jenner, Khloe Kardashian's relationship remains strained as Caitlyn turns 70, plus more news

Caitlyn Jenner, Khloe Kardashian don't seem to have made amends

Caitlyn Jenner hit a major milestone on Monday, Oct. 28 -- she turned 70. And while happy birthday wishes streamed in on social media from family and friends, including her daughters, one daughter's voice was noticeably not among them. Rather than add to the love, Khloe Kardashian, whose relationship with her father has reportedly been strained since the debut of Cailtyn's memoir, instead shared cryptic messages about the importance of having "purpose" in one's life and shedding anything and anyone that is not contributing to that purpose. It would appear things are strained on both sides of the relationship, too. According to Us Weekly, Caitlyn even bailed on a scheduled appearance at the opening of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, last week after learning Khloe and Scott Disick would be there. Earlier this year, it sounded as if Caitlyn and her daughters had moved beyond the feud regarding what Caitlyn wrote about Kris Jenner in her memoir. It's unclear when Caitlyn and Khloe spoke last, but at one point, it had been a couple of years.

