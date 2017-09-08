Channing Tatum sends Halle Berry male dancers to apologize for whiskey stunt, plus more news

Channing Tatum apologizes to Halle Berry for whiskey stunt with male dancers

Channing Tatum officially delivers the best apologies. When Halle Berry stopped by "Ellen" this week, she recounted how she ended up chugging a glass full of whiskey Channing poured for her on a dare during a Comic Con panel. The pair's new film "Kingsman: the Golden Circle" centers around a spy agency that uses a whiskey distillery to cover up their tactics. According to E! News, the panel had agreed to do a shot of whiskey -- but Channing went ahead and poured Halle nearly a pint of the stuff. She downed it anyway. "I was sick for like, three days," Halle told Ellen DeGeneres, acknowledging it was a mistake. Ellen explained that Channing felt really bad about the whole thing and wanted to apologize so he sent a gift for Halle to the show: Four "hand-picked" male dancers from "Magic Mike Live." As Halle shrieked, the buff guys came out from backstage and surrounded her then proceeded to take off their shirts and show her their moves. Um. Channing? Pretty sure you owe us an apology for something ... anything, really.

