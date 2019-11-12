Chrissy Teigen's weekend was basically a clapback double-header, plus more news

Chrissy Teigen issues a pair of perfect clap-backs on social media (again)

Welp, it was another weekend of strong D in the old social media game for Chrissy Teigen, whose shut-downs and clap backs at trolls earned her praise ranging from "this is why you are the mayor of Twitter" to "that is the most amazing reply I have seen in a long time." The latter came in response to short and not-so-sweet swipe Chrissy took at a commenter who criticized Los Angeles firefighters in the comments beneath a photo on Chrissy's Instagram. She apparently took her kids, Luna, 3, and Miles, 18 months, to a local firehouse where, as Chrissy explained in the caption, Miles was able to fulfill "a lifelong dream" when he met and shared a hug with a real-life firefighter alongside his big sis. The adorable photo seemingly irked one commenter who responded, "So this is what the fire departments do rather than put out the 10 fires currently in LA... nice," (via CommentsByCelebs). While some of Chrissy's followers tried to make points about how meeting little kids who look up to them probably helps firefighters feel good and relieve some stress, Chrissy went for the jugular, telling the initial troll simply: "What a f------ p---- you are." And that was kinda that. Over on Twitter on Saturday, Nov. 9, meanwhile, she had a different yet equally perfect response to a chauvinistic comment about a joke she'd made while watching the LSU-Alabama NCAA game. "Wait so if someone wants to, they can hide off the field out of bounds then come in and sneak attack a touchdown. this is all good to know," Chrissy quipped in reference to an LSU play. The troll in question then posted, "Stick to being hot with giant cans," prompting this graceful shut-down from Chrissy: "I know you're trying to be mean but I really needed this today so thank u." As one user observed, the response was "classic and classy."

