The biggest celebrity love life stories of June 2018

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in June 2018, starting with the biggest whirlwind romance of the year: In mid-June, just weeks after they were first linked, multiple media outlets reported that Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson had gotten engaged, though it's unclear when, exactly, the "Saturday Night Live" star popped the question with a custom VVS1 clarity diamond set in platinum worth $93K. The comedian confirmed their happy news during a June 20 appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," gushing to the host, "I feel like I won a contest, so sick... it's so lit." He and the singer also revealed in late June that they'd moved in together. They're now sharing a $16 million, five-bedroom, 4,000-square-foot apartment in New York City with views of the Empire State Building. Now keep reading for more of the month's biggest celeb love life updates...

RELATED: Stars who got engaged in 2018