J.Lo and A-Rod share a quarantine couples' workout amid Mets bid buzz, more news

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez share a workout amid Mets deal chatter

With their wedding plans delayed by the pandemic, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are self-isolating at home together -- they're also staying busier than your average quarantined couple. Multiple outlets are reporting the singer and former Yankees star are moving in on a deal to buy an ownership stake in the New York City Mets MLB team. "It's real," a source told Page Six this week of the couple's Mets plans. Both the Post and Variety have separately confirmed A-Rod and J.Lo, whose combined net worth is about $700 million, already have an exec from JPMorgan Chase on retainer to raise money for a bid on the team. Meanwhile, the power couple's been enjoying the occasional at-home pseudo-date, like the joint workout session Alex posted clips from on his Instagram Story on Monday, April 19. The posts showed the lovebirds taking turns filming and encouraging one another as they lifted free weights. "Getting it in!" Alex captioned one clip (via People). As Jennifer recently told Elle, "Everybody's quarantined and the world is upside-down and crazy, so we've gotta make lemonade out of lemons right now, don't we?" The last price for that ownership stake in the Mets, by the way, was listed at $2.6 million, before the deal fell apart. That's some pricey lemonade.

