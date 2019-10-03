Long Hollywood romances that ended in short marriages

For some celebs, wedded bliss isn't all it's cracked up to be. Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look at the famous couples who dated longer than they were able to stay married... starting with Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus, who announced that they'd split less than eight months after they said "I do." The pair, who were together on and off spanning more than a decade (and were previously engaged in 2012 before breaking up in 2013), confirmed their separation in August 2019 a day after Miley -- who denied speculation that she'd cheated -- was photographed kissing Kaitlynn Carter while vacationing in Italy. Liam filed for divorce less than two weeks later, citing irreconcilable differences. Keep reading for more...

