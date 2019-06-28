Did Kylie Jenner really just say she's pregnant? Plus, more news
Is Kylie Jenner pregnant?
In the words of Taylor Swift, "you need to calm down," Internet. Kylie Jenner's fans apparently noticed that at one point in a now viral video taken during Khloe Kardashian's birthday party, a woman who seems at first watch to be Kylie can be heard hollering, "I'm pregnant!" A source close to the makeup entrepreneur, however, assures Page Six, "It wasn't Kylie." A second source confirmed that information. Fans have been clamoring for news of a new milestone for Kylie and her beau, Travis Scott, for more than a year, thanks to their habits of calling each other husband and wifey -- and to a birthday note Kylie posted for Travis that suggested she was ready to give their daughter, Stormi Webster a sibling. "Watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling ♥️ my real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one," she told Travis at the time. "I love you and I'm so so proud of you. happy happy birthday let's f--- around and have another baby."
