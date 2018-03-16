How Justin Theroux is dealing with his split from Jennifer Aniston, plus more news

How Justin Theroux is handling his split

Life goes on. In the wake of his split from Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux is reportedly focused on his health, both mental and physical. "Justin has been hitting the gym hard since the split. He's been working out for over an hour every day at Gotham Gym. Boxing is a big part of his workout routine," a source tells ET, adding that he "loves working out" for the mind-clearing effects exercise has on him. The insider says Justin is "more committed to a consistent regime" these days -- and that includes walking and biking in New York City, as opposed to the four-wheeled travel required by his life with Jen in Los Angeles. "When he was with Jen they took cars everywhere, which he hated. Even in the cold weather, Justin's been biking everywhere. He's totally back in his element now," says the source. When he's not working out, Justin's reportedly been "dining with friends regularly" so he doesn't end up cooped up at home. Despite "going through a lot," the source says Justin is "trying to move on, [and] he's dealing with this breakup in a really healthy way."

