John Legend clarifies his recent Kanye West comments, plus more news

John Legend tweets about Kanye West comments in Vanity Fair

In the December issue of Vanity Fair, John Legend made some comments about Kanye West -- whom he openly disagrees with on certain political issues (OK, mostly 'Ye's support of Donald Trump). Some have suggested what John said indicates he and Kanye are on the outs. On Wednesday, Oct. 30, he hopped on Twitter to make it clear he meant nothing disparaging about Kanye -- or, as he put, that his comments should not be made "into a thing." The conversation with Vanity Fair encompassed John's understanding that Kanye, whom he's known for years, was dealt a major blow in the surprise death of his mother, the implication being people act in unexpected ways while dealing with grief. ("I'm not trying to disown Kanye because I still love him and love everything we've done together creatively," Kanye told VF, according to Billboard. "But we were never the closest of friends.") Speaking to Twitter followers, John explained: "I get why people want to make this a thing. But I was explaining to the reporter how I've seen people I love reacting to the deaths of their mothers." He went on to say he was "thinking specifically of my own mom, Chrissy [Teigen]'s mom and others," and explained that the reporter, "asked me if I was referring to Kanye as well after Dr West died. And I told her I wasn't really in a position to say because while Kanye have a long friendship and have a made a lot of great music, we weren't close on the level of confiding in each other about grief." As for those VF comments John made that have since been questioned, what he specifically told the magazine was: "I think what was always challenging about it was Kanye has never been political. I don't think he knows one way or another what policies of Trump's he likes. He just kind of embraced Trump's blow-it-all-up spirit and the energy of himself being countercultural in supporting him." It's worth mentioning John also carefully told VF that he was simply "clarifying that I had no private knowledge that equipped me to speculate on his grieving process and how that related to mine."

RELATED: Life after 'The Voice:' Where are the winners now?