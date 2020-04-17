Khloe Kardashian considers second baby with Tristan Thompson's help, plus more news

Will Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson give True a sibling?

Khloe Kardashian's made it clear in recent months that when it comes to co-parenting, things are pretty copacetic between her and her ex, Tristan Thompson. What we didn't realize until Thursday, April 16's "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," the former couple hasn't ruled out having another child together, biologically speaking, anyway. At one point during the episode, Khloe and Tristan are Facetiming while Cleveland Cavaliers star goes through their 2-year-old's old toys. He says he's not sure about getting rid of all of it, asking his ex (via People), "What happens if we have another girl? We have to buy it all over again." Khloe, who kicked Tristan to the curb after she learned he hooked up with Jordyn Woods last year, then asks, "Who is having another girl with you?" From there, the two start sounding like they've talked about the possibility before. "Listen, I'm just saying, True does need a sibling," he says. "I might get some embryos and get a sibling," replies Khloe. "I might need to borrow some sperm or get some from you. We'll figure that out later." She laughs and jokes, "That's a whole other episode ... so awkward." The rest of the episode largely shows Khloe struggling to get comfortable with the idea of sharing custody of True during Tristan's NBA season -- the first one they'll be apart for. "You get territorial, like, 'This is my baby, why are you telling me what to do?'" she tells her mom at one point, admitting she's "been avoiding" talking about how True will visit her dad, even though he "really misses" her. "Honestly and truthfully, I want us to have a peaceful friendship," she says. In the end, Khloe flies to Cleveland with True before leaving her there with her dad -- and says her initial "anxiety" was misplaced. "Tristan is asking all the right questions, he's being super attentive," she says. "That makes me feel a lot better about everything."

