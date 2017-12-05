Matt Lauer's alleged 'intense' jealousy kept rivals at bay, plus more news

Matt Lauer's rumored jealousy of potential 'Today' rivals left NBC in the lurch

With Matt Lauer reportedly headed into retirement following the sexual misconduct allegations that got him fired from "Today," the show has few, if any options, to replace him. According to the New York Post, that's because Matt's "intense, long-running jealousy over potential rivals" and his determination to remain at the top of the heap at NBC meant that he prevented competitors from getting anywhere near his gig. "Matt killed off, in their infancy, every man who could succeed him at the time that he was ready to hang it up — so there's nobody to take his place. And now NBC is paying the price," said one insider. Another cited Craig Melvin from "Weekend Today" as a potential replacement but noted Craig lacks the name and face recognition Matt had built over 20 years. As for rumors Megyn Kelly could be vying for the anchor role? Those are effectively over thanks to her dismal November sweeps ratings, which the Post said were "the worst ... of any in the history of the 9 a.m. hour of 'Today' — across all demos. Other insiders have maintained Megyn is not interested taking over for Matt, as well.

