Is Miley Cyrus starting a band with her boyfriend, Cody Simpson? Plus, more news

Miley Cyrus files to trademark 'Bandit and Bardot,' sparking Cody Simpson project rumors

Between her divorce and recent vocal cord surgery, it's understandable that the world has yet to see the three new EPs Miley Cyrus promised were in the works back in May. Thanks to some sleuth-work by Rolling Stone, however, it looks as if Miley's next music project could be taking shape -- and it seems to involve her boyfriend, Cody Simpson. The magazine reports Miley's Smiley Miley Inc. applied to trademark the name Bandit and Bardot on Dec. 1. The application specifies Miley wants to use the name for, "entertainment services, namely, live musical performances by a musical band; entertainment services, namely, live performances by professional singer, musician, and entertainer [and] entertainment, namely, live music concerts." The application also requests a trademark for use of musical recordings in various formats as well as cases for phones and other electronic devices. The mag also noticed a new Instagram account called Bandit and Bardot. Miley and her singer/songwriter beau are the only people followed by the account, according to Rolling Stone. Miley and Cody were first linked this fall. So far, reps for the two have not commented.

