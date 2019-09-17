Nicolas Cage was almost unrecognizable at 'Running With the Devil' premiere, plus more news

Nicolas Cage hits the red carpet with a puzzling new look

Is that you, Nic? Fans and reporters were more than a little confused on Monday, Sept. 16, when Nicolas Cage showed up at the premiere for his new film, "Running With the Devil," looking ... a little different. Sporting a wiry, unkempt beard, a hat that Fox News helpfully described as "'Indiana Jones'-esque," a Doors shirt and a fur-trimmed denim jacket, the actor was almost unrecognizable. The new look doesn't seem to be related to the film, in which he appears to have a clean-shaven face. He wears a full beard in another upcoming film, "Kill Chain," according to photos on imdb. But it's a decidedly more coiffed facial hair situation than what he showed off on the red carpet this week. Maybe he's getting a jump on the "Movember" facial hair bonanza ... or perhaps he took a post-divorce breather in his pyramid tomb and simply hasn't had time to round up a razor or comb since exiting the New Orleans graveyard.

