Michael Buble's wife defends him amid video controversy and more ICYMI celeb news

Allegations of aggressiveness

Some fans are worried about Michael Bublé's wife, Luisana Lopilato, claiming the singer exhibited abusive behavior toward her during a recent Instagram Live session. Luisana, however, says everything is fine in her marriage. In the video, the crooner elbowed Luisana after she talked over him. After she quickly apologized, Michael grabbed her arm and pulled her in close. Many fans felt that this, too, was an aggressive act. "It's incredible how some people are!! While we are in the middle of a pandemic, and living our lives under quarantine, angst, fear, loneliness and uncertainty of all kinds!" the Argentine actress-model wrote in Spanish on Instagram on April 13 in the first of two statements she issued amid the controversy. "I want you all to know that I have no doubts about who my husband is and that I would [choose] him again a thousand times over!" In a second statement, she denied being in an abusive relationship. "It's very important that we pay attention to these problems that have been mentioned and that I am lucky not to suffer. But it is important to pay attention to be able to help women that are going through it," Luisana said in a video while Michael appeared to hold her hand.