Pink opens up about her coronavirus battle and more ICYMI news from April 2020

Coronavirus battle

Pink opened up all month about the coronavirus battle that she and her 3-year-old son, Jameson Hart, endured. Unfortunately, Pink's son had it worse than the pop star (he had a 102-103 degree fever for two to three weeks). "At one point when he started throwing up and saying he had chest pains and it hurt to breathe, that's the point where you just kind of like [say], 'OK, are we going to the hospital? What are we doing right now?' Because this is the scariest thing I've ever, ever been through in my whole life," she tearfully told talk show host Ellen DeGeneres on April 9. The tyke and his mom are now finally feeling better. During her battle, Pink never experienced a fever. "I woke up in the middle of the night and couldn't breathe and I needed to get to a nebulizer for the first time in 30 years," she said (she was diagnosed with asthma as a child). "I have this inhaler that I use, this rescue inhaler, and I couldn't function without it, and that's when I started to get really scared."

RELATED: Female singers of the '90s: Where are they now?