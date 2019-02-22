Khloe Kardashian's messy split with Tristan Thompson and more ICYMI news

They've finally split

It's over for Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, and the details surrounding the split involve another cheating scandal… this time focused on the NBA star and Kylie Jenner's best friend. In a bombshell report published on Feb. 19, TMZ claimed that Tristan and Kylie's BFF, Jordyn Woods, "were all over each other" and "making out" at a house party in Los Angeles on Feb. 17. Us Weekly also reported that they'd split and a source told the mag of Khloe and Tristan, "They aren't speaking." E! News reported that the basketball star tweeted and later deleted, "FAKE NEWS," though multiple stories that followed -- including some noting comments made by Khloe's friends and sisters -- make it clear there's nothing fake about it as far as the Kardashians are concerned. This, of course, isn't the first time Tristan has been accused of cheating on Khloe. In April 2018, just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter, True, videos surfaced showing Tristan cheating on Khloe with multiple women on multiple occasions.

