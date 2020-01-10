Justin Bieber has Lyme disease and more ICYMI celeb news

Health reveal

Justin Bieber has been battling Lyme disease and chronic mono for the better part of a year, he revealed on Jan. 8. "While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like s---, on meth etc. they failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease," he wrote on Instagram, adding that he also "had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my skin, brain function, energy, and overall health." The "Yummy" singer will drop a documentary later this month that will detail his health issues, which went undiagnosed for nearly a year. "These things will be explained further in a docu series I'm putting on YouTube shortly. you can learn all that I've been battling and OVERCOMING!!" he explained. "It's been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever."

