Katy Perry is pregnant and more ICYMI celeb news from March 2020

Preggo!

Katy Perry is pregnant! The singer and "American Idol" judge announced the pregnancy news in a music video for "Never Worn White," which she released on March 4. At the end of the video, Katy revealed her baby bump. On social media afterward, she formally confirmed the pregnancy. "omg so glad I don't have to suck it in anymore," she wrote on Twitter, then adding "or carry around a big purse lol." Later on Instagram Live, she said the pregnancy was the "longest secret" she's ever had to keep, adding that she's been craving burritos. Katy and her fiance, Orlando Bloom, were reportedly set to marry in June in Japan, but the wedding has been delayed due to coronavirus.

