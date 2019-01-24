Rihanna tests out eyebrow styles on a lookalike model before she commits, plus more proof that stars are nothing like us

Celebrities truly are a breed of their own! Wonderwall.com rounded up several recent examples of how stars are nothing like us, starting with Rihanna's beauty hack... During an interview with "Entertainment Tonight" that hit the Internet on Dec. 7, 2018, eyebrow artist Damone Roberts revealed that when RiRi wanted to lighten her brows for the 2018 Met Gala, she sent a lookalike for a test run before committing to the look. "So Rihanna's so fly that she has a lookalike model come by your space and you try out different looks on the eyebrows on the model and you send pictures to Rihanna and she decides whether she wants to do it or not," he said. "So literally a lookalike model we trialed and tried and everything else until we got them perfect and we sent Rihanna the pictures and we heard nothing and of course two days before the Met Gala she's like, 'I loved them! You gotta fly to New York and take care of me!' and do them and whatnot."

