Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively celebrate Ryan's birthday by voting, plus more news

Birthday voters!

It's safe to say all Ryan Reynolds for his birthday is the assurance his friends, family, fans and followers are going to make it to the polls this fall. The star turned 42 on Tuesday, Oct. 23, and he and Blake Lively made a point of posting on social media that their celebration this year revolved around voting via absentee ballot. "Happy Birthday to 2018's Sexiest Voter Alive @vancityreynolds #justvoted #absenteeballot party!" Blake wrote, honoring her husband of six years and sharing a pic of the couple holding their ballots. "What a birthday! I just smoked a huge bowl of early voting." Ryan joked, sharing a similar photo and the hashtags, "#JustVoted @whenweallvote," on one of multiple voting-centric posts. Speaking to the New York Times earlier this spring, Ryan explained why it was important to him to get dual citizenship, having been born in Canada. "I feel the compulsion to vote. Especially now," he said (via People). In a December 2016 interview with Variety, Ryan said he "would have loved to have voted" in the election that year but he wasn't legally able to do so yet. "I can understand so much of the fear that comes from this huge portion of the population that's going to feel disenfranchised and that's experiencing a tremendous amount of anxiety about their future," he said at the time. "Minority groups, women, LGBTQ communities — those are all communities that I think are rightfully very afraid for the moment and I'm afraid with them and for them."

