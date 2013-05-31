alec baldwin Hollywood's hairy hunks

By Jessica Wedemeyer

Manscaping may be the latest trend in male style, but here at Wonderwall, we appreciate hairy dudes too. Maybe you will too after clicking through this gallery to see some of the hairiest hunks in town ...

Alec Baldwin

In the early '90s, the "30 Rock" star was considered one of the sexiest men in the business -- and according to public opinion, there was absolutely nothing wrong with rocking a full chest of hair. Alec revealed what he's been hiding under his power suits when he stripped down in "Miami Blues" opposite Jennifer Jason Leigh in 1990. The actor mostly covers up these days -- but we'll always remember the hairy situation he's secretly keeping under wraps.