Stars who got their start in horror movies

Horror movies are not exactly known for being cinematic masterpieces that attract the highest quality thespians. But for many extremely well-known actors and actresses, their big break came in a scary movie. One of these actors is Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey, who starred in 1994's "Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation" (alongside Renee Zellweger!). Keep reading for more...

