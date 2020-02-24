ICYMI: Biggest music news of February 2020

Billie Eilish makes history with "No Time To Die" Bond theme song

On Feb. 13, Billie Eilish released her haunting new James Bond theme song, "No Time to Die." Within days, it set a modern-day record for the highest 007 single opening week sales of all time with 90,000, including 10.6 million streams. Billie, 18, also became the first woman to hit No. 1 in Britain with a Bond theme. (It's also Billie's first U.K. No. 1.) She, brother-producing partner FINNEAS, Hans Zimmer and Johnny Marr performed the track live in public for the first time at the 2020 Brit Awards in London on Feb. 18. The film "No Time to Die" starring Daniel Craig opens on April 10.

