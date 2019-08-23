ICYMI: Royals news you need to know for August 2019

Get caught up on all the royals news you might have missed in August 2019 -- from a private plane controversy and a simmering scandal involving a prince's friendship with a dead sex offender to royal birthdays and a release date for Season 3 of "The Crown," plus much more... Let's start with this royal first: On Aug. 22, Harper's Bazaar reported that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have become the first of Britain's royals to employ a team of senior staff made up exclusively of women. The news made headlines after the couple -- who cut ties with Prince William and Duchess Kate earlier this year in order to form their own royal court, or office -- hired Fiona Mcilwham, a former British ambassador to Albania, as their new private secretary in charge of public relations and private affairs. Also on the all-female team? Sara Latham, who worked as a senior adviser on Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign; Deputy Private Secretary Heather Wong, a former acting assistant secretary and deputy assistant secretary of public affairs at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; Natalie Campbell, a director of the newly formed Sussex Royal Foundation who was previously director of insight and innovation at the Royal Foundation; and Karen Blackett, the first trustee of the Sussex Royal Foundation who's also chairwoman of cable TV company Mediacom UK and was previously the race equality business champion under former U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May. Keep reading for more royals news for August 2019...

