ICYMI: Royals news you need to know for July 2019

Get caught up on all the royals news you might have missed in July 2019 -- from Archie Mountbatten-Windsor's christening and a double duchess day at Wimbledon to a Malaysian sultan's messy divorce and a royal "Lion King" premiere, plus much more... Let's start with this major political moment: Britain has a new leader. Media outlets revealed that Queen Elizabeth II delayed the start of her annual summer holiday in Scotland so that she could meet with the newly elected leader of the Conservative party, Boris Johnson -- who just became Britain's new prime minister (he replaces Theresa May) -- at Buckingham Palace in London on July 24. In this photo, he's seen bowing to the queen during an audience where, as is the custom, he assumed his new role upon kissing her hand. He is the 14th prime minister of the monarch's 67-year reign. Keep reading for more royals news for July 2019...

RELATED: Best nostalgic photos of all your favorite royals