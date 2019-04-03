2009 ACM Awards fashion flashback

On April 7, the 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards will air live from Las Vegas. In honor of this year's show, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at some of the best red carpet fashion moments from the 2009 ACM Awards... starting with Taylor Swift's dramatic crimson gown from designer Angel Sanchez. Taylor, who took home the prize for best album that night, also took our breath away in this sleeveless one-shouldered gown with a flared skirt and enveloping neckline that rose like flames around her décolletage. Keep reading to see more great ACM Awards red carpet looks from a decade ago...

RELATED: What country music stars looked like at the start of their careers