By Melissa Hunter

Happy Birthday, Suri! The Tom Cruise-Katie Holmes progeny turned 4 on Sunday and rumor has it she had a party at which her mini-guests decorated cupcakes. What!? Cupcakes?? Can you believe the excess of -- oh wait, that's pretty normal.

From being photographed as an infant to being photographed as a toddler, she's had quite a storied career. Basically she's living the IRL "Truman Show." Except she seems to know what's up. In any case, click through to take a look back at her four years of adorability.