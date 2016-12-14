As the New Year approaches, let's take a walk down memory lane and recap all the drama and historic moments that caught everyone's attention in 2016, starting with the death of a legend. Prince, a man who forever changed music, passed away unexpectedly on April 21 at 57. His death came less than a week after he was briefly hospitalized after his plane made an emergency landing while Prince was in the throes of a drug overdose. An autopsy later revealed that the "Purple Rain" singer died in the elevator of his Paisley Park compound from an accidental OD of Fentanyl, a powerful opioid painkiller that is up to 50 times more potent than heroin. Early on, officials pointed to opioids as the likely cause of death, which led to the Drug Enforcement Agency joining the investigation. But Prince was just one of many legends we lost this year. Keep reading to see more of the biggest celebrity stories of 2016...

