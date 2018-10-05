Priyanka and Nick are in full wedding-planning mode, plus more romance news for early October 2018

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in early October, starting with this couple... Two months after getting engaged, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are already full-steam-ahead planning their wedding. A source told Us Weekly, "The wedding is coming soon and they really want to blend wedding traditions from both of their cultures that are important to them. Priyanka is having a really good time planning the wedding because it's a mix of Indian and American styles and customs, which she knows so much about." Apparently, Priyanka wants a traditional Indian ceremony and her fiancé couldn't be more thrilled about it.

RELATED: Stars who got engaged in 2018