Damian Hurley, 17, is mom Elizabeth Hurley's doppelganger in new pic, plus more news

Damian Hurley does his best Elizabeth Hurley modeling impression

Twinning much?! Elizabeth Hurley's 17-year-old son, Damian Hurley, proved his modeling skills are on par with those of his equally gorgeous mom this week when he shared an Instagram Story post of himself mimicking a pose his mom gave for a previous Instagram pic. "Another one," he wrote across the sultry image. According to The Sun, Damian was riffing on recent observations that he's started to look just like Liz -- chatter that surfaced courtesy of his recent fashion nod to the iconic Versace safety pin dress his mom, 54, wore years ago. "I rather think I've simply been blessed with a child whose personality gels with mine," Liz once told You magazine. "Friends who have several children always admit, although they love them all equally, inevitably there's one whose personality mirrors their own and they 'get' each other better. It's definitely nature not nurture." Damian, who signed with the agency Tess Management last year, according to the Daily Mail, is also the son of Steve Bing.

