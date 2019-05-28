Gabrielle Union shows off her amazing bikini bod in Greece, plus more news

Gabrielle Union stuns in teeny bikini on vacation with Dwayne Wade

We have yet to decide if Gabrielle Union's insane bikini body or equally insane looking trip to Greece with Dwayne Wade is more jealousy inducing, but a peek at the "L.A.'s Finest" star's Instagram this week is definitely coloring us all kinds of green. Gabrielle and Dwayne are currently enjoying what they've dubbed "#WadeWorldTour2019," which so far appears to have included a jaunt to the Greek island, Hydra, in the crystal clear Aegean Sea, some sightseeing and lots of well-earned rest. "Slept the day away," the new mom said in a post on her Instagram Story Monday (via E! News). "It was supposed to be our beach day...got up, ate breakfast, went back to sleep." (From the looks of the bikini pics she's been posting, that rest is definitely of the beauty variety.) The couple's vacation comes as Dwayne begins his first year of retirement from the NBA, having announced last fall that his Miami Heat days would end after the 2018-2019. Gabrielle's cop series, meanwhile, premiered earlier this month.

RELATED: Celebrity beach cruising for 2019