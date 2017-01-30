Inside Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's romantic Italian getaway, plus more news

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd take their new romance to Italy

Instagram official in Italy? In a video post she later deleted, Selena Gomez showed her rumored boyfriend the Weeknd sitting close to her phone camera lens as the two enjoyed a trip down a canal in Venice, Italy, over the weekend. She captioned the with a heart-eyes Emoj, leading E! News to suggest the singer's seriously feeling the love -- and it would be hard not to on a trip like theirs. The pair reportedly started their Italian vacay in Florence, where they checked out the statue of David by Michaelangelo at Accademia Gallery Museum then shared a bite at Trattoria Borgo Antico. The next day, Us Weekly reports they kissed over dinner before taking a stroll across the Ponte Vecchio, a bridge above the Arno River. According to E!, they popped up in Venice on Sunday, Jan. 29, when Selena posed for a few photos with fans. Neither star has verbally confirmed the relationship rumors that started after they were seen kissing after dining together at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles earlier this month. That may be because, as a source told E!, "they are taking it slow and getting to know each other" for now. "They text every day," the source said. "They have a really sexy and flirty relationship. They laugh and like each other's personalities."

