Jennifer Garner and John Miller step out for a date night, plus more news

Jennifer Garner steps out for a date night with John Miller

Jennifer Garner's romance with tech company founder John Miller is still going strong! That's according to the Daily Mail, which spotted the "Alum" and her beau stepping out for dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica this week. The pair reportedly dined with another couple, spending almost three hours inside the restaurant before Jennifer and John left separately. The couple reportedly met last summer when mutual friends introduced them. At the time, ET reported they "hit it off immediately," with a source telling the news site. "They went for romantic dinners far out of town or at his home." The insider described John as "warm, fun and incredibly smart." His work is also unrelated to the entertainment business, which could be a plus for Jennifer in the wake of her marriage to Ben Affleck. The former couple finalized their divorce last fall around the time Jennifer and John's relationship was first reported.

RELATED: New celebrity couples of 2019