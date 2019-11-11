Best royal photos of 2019

As the year comes to a close, join Wonderwall.com as we look back at some of the best photos of the world's royals in 2019, starting with this sweet sibling snapshot... Princess Charlotte and Prince George posed together outside Kensington Palace in London shortly before leaving for their first day of school at Thomas's Battersea on Sept. 5. It was a special day as Charlotte was starting her first year at the big-kid school where George had already been a student for two years.

RELATED: Every outfit the Duchess of Cambridge wore in 2019