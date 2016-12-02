Stories that rocked the entertainment world in 2016

2016 was a big year for major celebrity news. Let's take a look at some of the most monumental stories, starting with the most shocking death to hit Hollywood. David Bowie, Mr. Ziggy Stardust himself, passed away on Jan. 10 at the age of 69 after a secret 18-month battle with liver cancer. Few knew of the struggle he was facing, as he only told his family and people he was working with about his condition. His last public appearance before his sad passing was on Dec. 7, 2015, at the opening night of "Lazarus," an off-Broadway show he'd composed.

