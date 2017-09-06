Stars' first wives revealed

Hollywood stars often marry more than once. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at some of Tinseltown's biggest stars' first wives... starting with George Clooney. The actor is completely smitten with current wife Amal Clooney and their twins these days, so it's easy to forget that he was married once before. Keep reading to see his first wife revealed, plus more celebs with their firsts too!

