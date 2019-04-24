Halsey gave away 'a couple grand' in Easter egg hunt, plus more proof that stars are nothing like us

Celebrities truly are a breed of their own! Wonderwall.com rounded up several recent examples of how stars are nothing like us, starting with Halsey's epic Easter egg hunt... The "Without Me" singer took to her Instagram Story on April 21, 2019, to reveal how she celebrated Easter: "I hid a couple grand in Easter eggs in the yard," she wrote across a video showing her friends impatiently waiting for the hunt to begin. We hope her pals realize how lucky they are! Now keep reading for more proof that stars are nothing like us...

RELATED: The month's biggest music news