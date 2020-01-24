ICYMI

Pamela Anderson secretly marries and more ICYMI celeb news

Surprise wedding Surprise wedding
Ron Galella Collection via Getty 1 / 10

Surprise wedding

Pamela Anderson has said "I do" for the fifth time. On Jan. 20, the former "Baywatch" star married movie mogul Jon Peters, who produced the 1976 and 2018 versions of "A Star is Born" and dozens of other notable movies like "Caddyshack" and "Rain Man." The pair previously dated 30 years ago. Jon confirmed the surprise nuptials, telling The Hollywood Reporter, "There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but -- for 35 years -- I've only wanted Pamela. She makes me wild -- in a good way. She inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated." Pam told the outlet, "We love each other without conditions."

RELATED: Celebs who had holiday weddings

Up NextWorking Out
Ron Galella Collection via Getty 1 / 10

Surprise wedding

Pamela Anderson has said "I do" for the fifth time. On Jan. 20, the former "Baywatch" star married movie mogul Jon Peters, who produced the 1976 and 2018 versions of "A Star is Born" and dozens of other notable movies like "Caddyshack" and "Rain Man." The pair previously dated 30 years ago. Jon confirmed the surprise nuptials, telling The Hollywood Reporter, "There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but -- for 35 years -- I've only wanted Pamela. She makes me wild -- in a good way. She inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated." Pam told the outlet, "We love each other without conditions."

RELATED: Celebs who had holiday weddings

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2020
Whalerock Industries
© 2020
Whalerock Industries