Pamela Anderson secretly marries and more ICYMI celeb news

Surprise wedding

Pamela Anderson has said "I do" for the fifth time. On Jan. 20, the former "Baywatch" star married movie mogul Jon Peters, who produced the 1976 and 2018 versions of "A Star is Born" and dozens of other notable movies like "Caddyshack" and "Rain Man." The pair previously dated 30 years ago. Jon confirmed the surprise nuptials, telling The Hollywood Reporter, "There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but -- for 35 years -- I've only wanted Pamela. She makes me wild -- in a good way. She inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated." Pam told the outlet, "We love each other without conditions."

