Cardi B gives birth, Johnny Depp gets sued and more ICYMI news this week

Cardi B and her husband, Offset, welcomed a baby girl in Atlanta on July 10. They named her Kulture Kiari Cephus. It's the first child for the "Bodak Yellow" rapper and fourth for the Migos rapper. The little girl is already being spoiled. TMZ reported that Cardi and Offset recently loaded up on high-end baby gear from Couture Kids on Robertson, a fancy baby boutique in West Hollywood. Sources told TMZ the couple spent $7,000 on products including a $1,600 Fendi stroller, a $1,149 Stokke Xplory stroller, a $600 Versace diaper bag, a $195 Givenchy teddy bear, a $3,000 custom recliner and a $455 Young Versace dress.

