Stars who got tattoos for love

Love can make you do some crazy things... like get things tattooed on your body! And some of our favorite stars are no exception, as many have chosen to get inked with their current or former lover's name, their wedding date, a special significant-other phrase and more. Wonderwall.com has put together a list of some of the most infamous celebrity love tattoos, starting with Hollywood A-lister Angelina Jolie. The "Maleficent" actress got second hubby Billy Bob Thornton's name tattooed on her arm during their marriage in the early 2000s. Angie later had the ink removed following their divorce. She replaced it with the geographical coordinates of the places where third husband Brad Pitt and their six kids were born.

