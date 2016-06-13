Actors who've launched music careers

When you're an established actor or actress, it's not always easy to be taken seriously in the music world too. Lucy Hale is just one example of a star who's tried her hand at both, so in honor of her 27th birthday on June 14, 2016, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the "Pretty Little Liars" star and more actors who've also launched music careers -- for better or for worse! Lucy released her country album "Road Between" in 2014. "Music was by far my first love, music lead to acting which has now lead me back to music," she told Dolly magazine. Keep reading for more...

RELATED: Lucy Hale's fun and flirty style