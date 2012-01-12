Betty White Birthday Flashback

By Jon Warech

American treasure Betty White turns 90 on Jan. 17, and if she threw a party and invited everyone she knew, well, then most of them would be dead. Luckily NBC threw the party for her (airing Jan. 16 at 8 p.m. EST) and stars paid tribute while she bonded with this Betty Crocker cake. Celebrate good times with Betty, and scroll though to see some of her most memorable moments.

BING: See photos of Betty White through the years