Betty White Birthday Flashback
By Jon Warech
American treasure Betty White turns 90 on Jan. 17, and if she threw a party and invited everyone she knew, well, then most of them would be dead. Luckily NBC threw the party for her (airing Jan. 16 at 8 p.m. EST) and stars paid tribute while she bonded with this Betty Crocker cake. Celebrate good times with Betty, and scroll though to see some of her most memorable moments.
